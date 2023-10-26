BNP leader Khairul Kabir Khokon detained

Khairul Kabir Khokon’s wife Shirin Sultana, self-reliance affairs secretary of the BNP, informed the media of the detention.

She said Khairul Kabir Khokon was detained from his brother’s residence at Nabinbagh in Sipahibagh at around 2:00 am Thursday.

DB’s Motijheel division sources said an arrest warrant has been issued against Khairul Kabir Khokon in a case filed at Narsingdi. Cases have been filed against him in Dhaka too.

The DB, however, did not clarify in which case he has been detained.

Khairul Kabir Khokon is a former General Secretary (GS) of Dhaka University Central Students. Union (DUCSU).