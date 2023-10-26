BNP leader Khairul Kabir Khokon detained

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon.
DB’s Motijheel Division Deputy Commissioner Rajib Al Masud on Thursday morning confirmed the detention to Prothom Alo.
Khairul Kabir Khokon’s wife Shirin Sultana, self-reliance affairs secretary of the BNP, informed the media of the detention.
She said Khairul Kabir Khokon was detained from his brother’s residence at Nabinbagh in Sipahibagh at around 2:00 am Thursday.
DB’s Motijheel division sources said an arrest warrant has been issued against Khairul Kabir Khokon in a case filed at Narsingdi. Cases have been filed against him in Dhaka too.
The DB, however, did not clarify in which case he has been detained.
Khairul Kabir Khokon is a former General Secretary (GS) of Dhaka University Central Students. Union (DUCSU).