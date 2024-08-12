Injustice was considered as justice in the past: Chief Justice

The chief justice said these in response to the felicitation accorded to him by the Attorney General’s office and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Appellate Division’s Justice Md. Ashfaqul Islam and judges of the High Court Division and apex court lawyers were present on the occasion.

Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed said right now they were standing on the ruins and they had to make a fresh start from there, adding, “Stern action will now be taken against any unjust from now on. We would carry out our responsibility with honesty in respect of the victory attained through unlimited sacrifices made by the students and common people.”