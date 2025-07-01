Chief Adviser opens month-long programme on July Uprising

Chief Adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday inaugurated a month-long programme to commemorate the July Uprising at his office in Dhaka.

“We will observe this (July Uprising) every year so that we can resist autocracy soon after we see any sign of it,” he said while opening the programme around 11:00 am.

The chief adviser said the July Uprising will be observed to resist reemergence of autocracy in the country.

“We want to consolidate the unity again...hard time ahead but there is an immense potential as well,” professor Yunus said.

He urged the people to observe the July Uprising as a month of renaissance and unity.

Cultural affairs adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and education adviser CR Abrar also spoke on the occasion.

To mark the first anniversary of the July Mass Uprising, the interim government has taken the month-long programme.

The details of this special programme were announced on 24 June 2025 in a statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.