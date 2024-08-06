BCL leader Saikat, another fail to depart thru Dhaka airport 

The authorities have denied the departure of Tanvir Hasan Saikat, general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) Dhaka University unit, and Riyaz Mahmud, president of its Dhaka north unit, at the Dhaka airport.

According to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport sources, the two BCL leaders went to the airport Tuesday afternoon, to depart the country, but the immigration authorities blocked them.