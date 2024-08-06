BCL leader Saikat, another fail to depart thru Dhaka airport
The authorities have denied the departure of Tanvir Hasan Saikat, general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) Dhaka University unit, and Riyaz Mahmud, president of its Dhaka north unit, at the Dhaka airport.
According to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport sources, the two BCL leaders went to the airport Tuesday afternoon, to depart the country, but the immigration authorities blocked them.
The duo allegedly led the attacks on the students during the quota reform movement at the Dhaka University on 15 July. On the day, the students were attacked and assaulted in phases by the BCL and Jubo League men, and some of them were seen carrying firearms.
As protests escalated, Sheikh Hasina stepped down as the prime minister and left the country immediately on Monday.
The Awami Leaders are mostly in hiding now, while some others managed to flee the country.
Earlier on Tuesday, the authorities took the former state minister for posts, telecommunication and ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, to custody when he attempted to leave the country through the Dhaka airport.