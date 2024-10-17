Tension with US is over: Adviser
Foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said the strained relationship between the United States and Bangladesh has now been resolved.
"There was unnecessary tension between the US and the previous government. However, it has been resolved since the interim government took over," he told reporters at the ministry on Thursday.
During the press briefing, a journalist asked which country the interim government currently has the warmest relationship with and which one the coldest.
The adviser did not give a direct answer. Instead, he focused on the relationship with the US.
"Toward the end of the previous government, there was a slight tension with the US. We all are aware, and there’s no point in denying it. I believe the issues have now been resolved. We have a policy that we look forward to maintaining good relations with all, and this unnecessary tension with the US was a breach of that policy. We have managed to set things right," he explained.