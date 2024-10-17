Tension with US is over: Adviser

During the press briefing, a journalist asked which country the interim government currently has the warmest relationship with and which one the coldest.

The adviser did not give a direct answer. Instead, he focused on the relationship with the US.

"Toward the end of the previous government, there was a slight tension with the US. We all are aware, and there’s no point in denying it. I believe the issues have now been resolved. We have a policy that we look forward to maintaining good relations with all, and this unnecessary tension with the US was a breach of that policy. We have managed to set things right," he explained.