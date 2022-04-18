Grabbers reportedly selling housing authority's land

Mohammad Ali is the ‘owner’ of a four-story building in Dattapara housing estate in Gazipur's Tongi. He claimed to have bought the house with Tk 1.8 million (18 lakh) recently.

Beyond that Tk 30 to 40,000 more were spent on the ‘land document’ and ‘social development’.

Mohhamad Ali didn’t reveal, from whom he bought the house. However, the original owner of Dattapara housing estate is National Housing Authority (NHA). But, almost all of the estate’s 97 acres of land have already been grabbed.