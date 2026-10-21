Bijoya Dashami being celebrated with traditional Sindur Khela at mandaps

Bijoya Dashami, the final day of the six-day Sharadiya Durga Puja, is being celebrated across the country today, Wednesday, with due religious fervour, traditional rituals and communal harmony.

The celebrations are drawing to a close with the observance of Sindur Khela during the day, followed by the immersion (Bisarjan) of Durga idols in nearby rivers, ponds and other water bodies this evening.

Devotees are also exchanging Bijoya greetings, marking the departure of Goddess Durga from her earthly abode.