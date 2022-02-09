Greece to recruit 4,000 workers from Bangladesh

After signing the MoU, the Greece minister told the newspersons the MoU would be implemented soon through the approval of the Hellenic parliament. Though Bangladeshi migrants are hardworking, they lose everything falling into the trap of human traffickers. The interest of the workers would be protected by this agreement, he added.

Citing this is the first MoU on oversees employment between any European country and Bangladesh, minister Imran Ahmed said the agreement would enable Bangladeshi workers to go to Greece safely and work there legally.

Employers would bear the migration cost of the worker following the finalisation of workers recruitment from Bangladesh. Everyone has to be alert so that no worker falls victim to cheating by manpower agent or fraudster, he added.