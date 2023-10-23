Bangladesh hands over humanitarian assistance to war-affected Gaza Strip

The foreign ministry in collaboration with the disaster management and relief ministry handed over the first instalment of humanitarian assistance consignments meant for the war-affected people of Gaza Strip to the Palestinian envoy in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen handed over a representational box of relief materials to the envoy, says a press release of the foreign ministry.

State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, disaster management and relief ministry secretary and other officials from the foreign ministry were present during the ceremony.

The humanitarian assistance included dry food items including dry cake, biscuits, emergency medical items, sanitary items for women and children, etc.

The first instalment of the consignment contained 587 KG relief materials which was dispatched to Cairo, Egypt via regular flight of Egypt Airways.