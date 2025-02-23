No direct election for mayor, chairman posts, commission recommends

The local government reform commission has recommended abolishing direct public elections for mayors of city corporations and municipalities, as well as chairmen of upazila and union parishads.

Instead, only councilors and members will be elected through direct voting, and they will then elect one among them as mayor or chairman. The commission also recommended barring the use of political party symbols in local government elections.

It also suggested that zilla parishad members be elected through direct voting, and the elected ones will further elect one of them as chairman. The zilla parishads would function as planning units, while upazila and union parishads as implementation units.