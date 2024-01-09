Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections were not free and fair: US

The United States said the 12th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh were not free and fair and expressed concern over the arrest of thousands of opposition members and reports of irregularities on the day of elections.
“The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated,” said the state department in a statement issued on Monday.
The United States said it supports the people of Bangladesh and their aspirations for democracy, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom of expression.
“The United States notes the Awami League party won a majority of seats in the 7 January, 2024 parliamentary elections. The United States remains concerned by the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on elections day.”
The United States condemns violence that took place during elections and in the months leading up to it. We encourage the Government of Bangladesh to credibly investigate reports of violence and to hold perpetrators accountable. We also urge all political parties to reject violence.”
The United States said it remains committed to cooperating with Bangladesh.
“Looking ahead, the United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights and civil society in Bangladesh, and to deepening our people-to-people and economic ties.”