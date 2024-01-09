Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections were not free and fair: US

The United States said the 12th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh were not free and fair and expressed concern over the arrest of thousands of opposition members and reports of irregularities on the day of elections.

“The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated,” said the state department in a statement issued on Monday.

The United States said it supports the people of Bangladesh and their aspirations for democracy, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom of expression.

