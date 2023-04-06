The two sections won’t be repealed: Law Minister

The allegations of limiting freedom of press and freedom of expressions by the two sections have been raised since the very beginning of enactment of the law.

But the government has not agreed to repeal the two sections. The law minister, however, has said they have been considering reforms so that there is no scope to misuse the two sections.

The law minister, at the same time, also said the government has been scrutinising the OHCHR’s recommendations of reforming another eight sections of the Digital Security Act.

But the OHCHR made the recommendations in June last year. The law minister did not talk about any specific time period to complete the scrutiny of the recommendations.

The law minister said the government has been in discussion with the concerned stakeholders to bring about reforms in the law instead of abolishing any section. As part of this initiative, the law minister will hold meeting with rights activists and platforms that work to ensure civic rights this month.

He mentioned that the government will take steps based on the issues to be raised in the discussion.

A debate has been going on regarding the Digital Security Act since the passage of the act. The abuse of the law is also continuing. The law minister himself also acknowledged the allegations of misuse. He said to some extent the law has been abused. That’s why they want to take up reforms after having discussion with the concerned parties. But he mentioned that they won’t abolish any section of the law or the law as a whole.