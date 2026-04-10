Bangladeshi ship denied permission to cross Strait of Hormuz, forced to anchor again

According to the crew, the vessel has since anchored near the Strait of Hormuz after failing to obtain permission. The ship, owned by the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC), has 31 Bangladeshi sailors on board.

The ship’s Chief Engineer Rashedul Hasan told Prothom Alo at around 3:00 pm on Friday, “After reaching a point approximately 60 nautical miles from Hormuz on Thursday night, we requested permission via radio from Iranian authorities. When permission was not granted, we moved a further 30 nautical miles forward and dropped anchor so that, if clearance is given, we can cross the strait within three to three-and-a-half hours.”

“The anchorage lies within international waters in the Persian Gulf. Many vessels are stationed nearby, all waiting to cross the Strait of Hormuz safely,” he added.