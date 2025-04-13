Why Meghna Alam’s detention not illegal: High Court

The High Court has issued a rule on detention of model Meghna Alam without a warrant, and keeping her in custody at the detective branch office for more than 24 hours.

The rule has sought to know why the arrest warrant issued against Meghna Alam by the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate under the Special Powers Act should not be declared illegal.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Razik Al Jalil and Justice Tamanna Rahman Khalidi passed the order on Sunday after hearing a writ petition.

Meghna Alam's father Badrul Alam filed a writ petition regarding the process of arrest and the validity of the arrest warrant.