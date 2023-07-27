Five new projects despite 70pc of first project incomplete

Chattogram WASA has launched a sewerage project aimed at safeguarding the city residents from pollution. The initial project was scheduled to be completed by June last year, but only 30 per cent of the work has been finished so far. Despite this, WASA has taken up five additional similar projects without even finishing the first one.

The duration of the first project has been extended by one year. However, experts and WASA engineers are skeptical about the remaining work being completed on time within the extended timeframe. They believe that at the current pace of work, it may take at least three years to accomplish the project.

WASA engineers blame the Covid pandemic for the delay in completing the project. On the other hand, experts point out that there was a flaw in the preparation of the Development Project Proposal (DPP). As a result of the work delay, the cost of the project is increasing, although the exact increase has not been determined yet. The project, with a total cost of Tk 38.08 billion, is being funded by the government and WASA, with the latter contributing Tk 500 million.

The project titled 'Establishment of Sewerage System in Chattogram City' was approved at a National Economic Council Executive Committee meeting (ECNEC) on 7 November 2018. The DPP of the project initially stated that Chattogram would have a sewerage management system in place by 2023. However, the project faced delays, taking a year to appoint a consultant, which was finalised on 4 November 2019. Tenders for contractor appointments were invited in October 2020. Subsequently, in January 2022, WASA selected South Korea's Taeyoung Engineering and Construction Company Limited as the contractor. The actual work on the project commenced in the same month, nearly three years after its approval.