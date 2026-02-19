Former US Ambassador to Bangladesh William B Milam passes away
Former United States Ambassador to Bangladesh, William B Milam, has passed away. The US Embassy Dhaka has expressed condolences at his death.
The information was shared in a post on the embassy’s verified Facebook page at 10:51 am today, Thursday.
Former US Deputy Ambassador to Bangladesh John F Danilowicz said in a verified post on X yesterday, Wednesday that William B Milam died this Tuesday.
In its Facebook post, the US Embassy in Dhaka said that Ambassador Milam’s dedicated leadership and service from 1990 to 1993 further strengthened US-Bangladesh relations.
The post noted that his contribution to organising ‘Operation Sea Angel’, which played a vital role in saving thousands of lives following the devastating 1991 cyclone and floods in Bangladesh, will be remembered.
The post added that even after completing his tenure as ambassador, William B Milam continued to work to strengthen US-Bangladesh relations.
In this regard, the current US Ambassador in Dhaka, Brent T Christensen, said, “I personally witnessed his (Milam) sincere efforts. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, loved ones, and all those who had the privilege of working with him.”
William B Milam was editor of the US-based quarterly opinion journal South Asia Perspectives. He also served as president of the US-based human rights organisation ‘Right to Freedom’ and was a senior scholar at the Washington DC-based think tank Wilson Center.