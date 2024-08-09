UN stands ready to support Bangladesh in any necessity 

Responding to another query on the secretary general’s perspective regarding the interim government, he said, “You have heard what we have been saying about our hopes for an inclusive process of forming a government, and certainly we continue to hold that hope. And, of course, any sign of lessening of violence and greater restraint amongst the public is a good thing.”

The spokesperson was also asked about the reported attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

He said, "What we have made clear is we want to make sure that the violence that has been occurring in Bangladesh in recent weeks is tamped down. Certainly, we stand against any racially based attacks or racially based incitement to violence.”