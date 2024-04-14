Release of hostages in such short time is unprecedented: Khalid

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today said that it is unprecedented to rescue hostages from hijackers in such a short period of time and said active efforts of everyone in the global maritime sector and Bangladesh’s ministry of foreign affairs, Directorate of Shipping and the international maritime wing made possible the release of Bangladesh owned ship MV Abdullah from Somalian pirates.

He said the whole nation is very happy as the crew members of hijacked Bangladeshi cargo vessel MV Abdullah, who were held hostage by Somali pirates, were released on Pahela Baishakh.

“We are happy as we have been able to get them released on the first day of Bangla New Year. Not only their (crew members’) relatives but the whole nation is very happy today,” he told journalists at his official residence in the city’s Minto Road here.