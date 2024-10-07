Education advisor Wahiduddin Mahmud
500 university teachers want to become VC, don't want to teach in class
Adviser to the interim government on the Ministries of Education and Planning Wahiduddin Mahmud has expressed his surprise as almost every teacher of a university wants to be the Vice Chancellor and Pro Vice Chancellor.
"Some 300, 400, to 500 university teachers want to become the VC and Pro VC ... why?" he said.
Dr Mahmud, who is also the Planning Adviser, raised the question while briefing reporters about the outcomes of the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital on Monday.
During his briefing, the adviser's cell phone rang twice and subsequently on both occasions the phone was silenced by a Planning Commission member.
Apparently witnessing the number, he squeezed his eyebrows. "I can't understand why all the teachers of the universities want to be the VC, I never wanted to be a VC," he said.
He mentioned that hundreds of teachers wanted to be the VC and Pro VC. "They don't want to teach in the class, I can't understand why they don't want to teach in the class," he said.