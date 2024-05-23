Court orders seizure of movable, immovable assets of ex-IGP Benazir

The order came against an ACC petition that sought seizure of assets held by former IGP Benazir and his family members, as part of its investigation into allegations of illegal wealth accumulation against them.

The lawyer specified that they sought an order to seize the former IGP’s land in Gopalganj and bank accounts held by him as well as family members.

Earlier on 31 March, a national daily, Kaler Kantho, published detailed reports on illegal wealth acquisition by the former IGP, and there were some follow-up reports in some other media outlets.