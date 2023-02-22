Edible oil to others: Adani’s growing footprint in Bangladesh

It was 1993 when Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani made his entrance to Bangladesh through his maiden investment in the edible oil business.

His business grew here over the course of time and expanded from food products to the power sector.

The Adani Group registered a boom in its business here, particularly in the last eight years.

Bangladesh is supposed to receive electricity from a power plant of Adani Group installed in the Indian state of Jharkhand in the forthcoming month, March. The group is also planning to invest in the economic zones and terminals here.

Responding to queries by Prothom Alo, the Indian business conglomerate disclosed its business plan in Bangladesh, via e-mail.