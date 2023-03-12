Law ministry for extending Khaleda’s jail term suspension

The law ministry has given its opinion in favour of extending the period of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentences suspension by another six months on the existing conditions, reports UNB.

"The law ministry has given its opinion for extending Khaleda's jail term suspension period by another six months on the existing conditions. Already the opinion of the ministry has been sent to the home ministry, said law minister Anisul Huq while talking to reporters at the secretariat.

The law ministry on Thursday received a petition seeking another extended suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail term.

The BNP chairperson's younger brother Shamim Eskandar submitted a fresh application recently to the home ministry seeking a further extension to the suspended jail term of his sister as her release period will end on 24 March next.

In the application, he also urged the government to relax the conditions of the BNP chief's release and allow her to go abroad for treatment.