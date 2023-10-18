Remain vigilant for next 100 days: Hasan Mahmud 

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday urged the AL men and cultural activists to remain on guard for next 100 days as BNP wants to hand over the country to their foreign master.

“People are meant to safeguard the state power. But, you have to be vigilant to save the country as BNP and Jamaat want to hand over the country to their foreign masters,” he said.

The minister said this while addressing a meeting at an auditorium of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here.