Remain vigilant for next 100 days: Hasan Mahmud 

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday urged the AL men and cultural activists to remain on guard for next 100 days as BNP wants to hand over the country to their foreign master.
“People are meant to safeguard the state power. But, you have to be vigilant to save the country as BNP and Jamaat want to hand over the country to their foreign masters,” he said.
The minister said this while addressing a meeting at an auditorium of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here.
Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote (BSJ) organised the discussion marking the 60th birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s youngest son Shaheed Sheikh Russell.
Dr Hasan said, BNP knows it very well that they will not be able to go to power through election. Their ultimate goal is to hatching conspiracy to topple Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.
The information minister said BNP and Jamaat become extreme Muslims when poll comes, giving different statements against Awami League. But, BNP and Jamaat are not concerned about the real problem of Muslims. They are actually taking side in favour of Israel, brutality and war crimes, he added.
Hasan Mahmud said, BNP leaders remained silent when innocent Palestinians and children are being killed like birds. They are silent in fear of annoying big powers- that means they are in favour of Israel, he said.
The minister urged Mirza Fakhrul Islam, “please act as a politician . . . do work for the country.”
Hasan said, Mirza Fakhrul after being elected as a lawmaker in 2018 election, his supreme leader barred him from taking oath. All BNP lawmakers were forced to forced to resign from the parliament at their directives.
In fact, Hasan Mahmud said, Begum Zia and Tarique Rahman don’t want that the other leaders of the party (BNP) to go to election and elect as lawmaker.
The minister said it is not possible to topple the government by holding rallies or forming human chain. Their same attempt went futile in 2013 and 2014, he said.
Hasan said, the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is pledged bound to hold a free, fair, neutral and transparent election.
People of the country would take part in the next election with enthusiasm, he said hoping that BNP will also take part in the poll.
Earlier, the minister paid glowing tribute to Shaheed Sheikh Russell and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.
He said Russell was brutally assassinated along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu, on 15 August, 1975.
Hasan said if Sheikh Russell had been alive today, he could have contributed a lot to the nation. But the killers did not spare him, he added.