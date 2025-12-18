Foreign ministry assures embassies of security ahead of the election
Foreign diplomats and representatives of international organisations, including the United Nations, were informed that the armed forces and law enforcement agencies across the country are alert and vigilant in connection with the upcoming 13th general election and referendum.
To update the foreign missions in Dhaka on the latest preparations and security arrangements for the upcoming national election, a meeting for foreign diplomats was held today, Thursday, at the state guesthouse Padma.
At the briefing, foreign secretary Asad Alam Siam told the diplomats that the election commission has invited observers to monitor the election and will welcome them when they arrive.
He also informed them that the armed forces and law enforcement agencies across the country remain vigilant and active to maintain law and order. The embassies were assured about their own security as well.
Around 40 diplomats from Dhaka-based embassies attended the briefing.
Diplomatic sources said that following the announcement of the election schedule, concerns expressed by political parties over the law-and-order situation have raised various questions among foreign diplomats. In this context, the briefing was held today, Thursday.