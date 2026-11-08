Crude bomb explosions at 2 locations in Dhaka, bus catches fire in Mohakhali

According to sources at Banani Police Station, another crude bomb exploded near the Setu Bhaban. The identities of those involved in the incident remain unknown at this stage.

Meanwhile, a parked bus caught fire at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in the capital. The fire broke out shortly after 1:00 am in a Sohag Paribahan bus parked in the rear section of the terminal.

Abdul Hamid, a sub-inspector at Tejgaon Industrial police station, said, “The entire bus was gutted by the fire. Two Fire Service units went to the scene and brought the blaze under control. We are trying to determine the cause of the fire.”