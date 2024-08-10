Six US lawmakers urge sanctions on Quader, Kamal 

Six US lawmakers have urged their Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen to impose targeted sanctions on Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for their alleged roles in severe human rights violations.

They made the request in a joint letter on 8 August, mentioning recent developments in Bangladesh in detail, and expressing serious concerns over human rights violations by the former government led by Awami League.