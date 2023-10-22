No fear of sabotage on 28 Oct, police to conduct searches and arrests: DB chief Harun

Explaining why checkposts were being set up, he said, every day many people come into Dhaka from outside and commit all sorts of crimes. There are many important installations in the capital. The checkposts are being set up to safeguard those and to ensure that no one can carry out any sabotage.

The DB chief said that the police always carried out drives against crime and that was why the people of Dhaka could move around so freely. He also said that there had been a decrease in crime.

In reply to another question from newspersons, Harun-Or-Rashid said there was a time when more than one political party could not hold rallies at the same time in Dhaka city. But now, three or four rallies take place on the same day and the police were on guard at all the venues. He said the police expect no untoward incidents on 28 October.