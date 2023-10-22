No fear of sabotage on 28 Oct, police to conduct searches and arrests: DB chief Harun

There is no fear of sabotage on 28 October, the day of BNP's rally. However, the police will carry out strict vigilance and searches at checkposts. The police will also be active in arresting accused persons against whom there are court warrants.
The chief of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)'s detective branch (DB) Harun-Or-Rashid stated this in reply to questions by newspersons Sunday morning, at the DMP media centre on Minto Road in the capital. He said all this was routine work of the police.
Explaining why checkposts were being set up, he said, every day many people come into Dhaka from outside and commit all sorts of crimes. There are many important installations in the capital. The checkposts are being set up to safeguard those and to ensure that no one can carry out any sabotage.
The DB chief said that the police always carried out drives against crime and that was why the people of Dhaka could move around so freely. He also said that there had been a decrease in crime.
In reply to another question from newspersons, Harun-Or-Rashid said there was a time when more than one political party could not hold rallies at the same time in Dhaka city. But now, three or four rallies take place on the same day and the police were on guard at all the venues. He said the police expect no untoward incidents on 28 October.