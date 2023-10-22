BNP taking all-out preparation for 28 October grand rally

In the meantime, senior leaders of the party, including the standing committee members, have been given responsibility to ensure the success of the grand rally, sources say. The standing committee members will play the role of coordinators in their respective divisions. The party vice chairmen, members of the advisory council, joint secretary general and organising secretaries will carry out this responsibility in divisions where there is no standing committee leader. Leaders have also been assigned as coordinators of every district. The objective of all this coordination is to bring in large numbers of activists and supporters to Dhaka to join the grand rally. District leaders have been instructed accordingly.

However, joint convener of the Feni district BNP, Gazi Habibullah Manik, has said that he has not received any such directives as yet. On Saturday night he said, “There is no need for any instructions any more. We will go to the grand rally. Let alone BNP and the public, I want the government to fall in my own interests. There 98 cases filed against me.”

No programmes have been determined so far by BNP policymakers concerning the next steps to be announced from the grand rally. The matter is likely to be discussed at the next meeting of the standing committee. Senior leaders of the party say they want to carry out a peaceful movement to create a mass uprising that will overthrow this government. If the government uses its party men and the law enforcement agencies to unleash violence and create chaos, then BNP will take up counter programmes. In such circumstances, hartal, blockades and such hard-hitting programmes may be taken up. So far, however, no such plans have been made at any of BNP meetings at any level within the party.