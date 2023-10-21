AL prepares to tackle BNP centering its 28 October grand rally

An MP of Dhaka North, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the general secretary has clearly told them that if they want nomination in the election, they must display their strength on the streets. Those who show their strength on the streets, will be given nomination. Some MPs have been told to bring 20 thousand people to the rally.

Sources in North and South city Awami League say that various preparations will be made before 28 October in the various wards. This may include meetings of the party activist, mass communication and extended meetings. The leaders and people’s representatives in Dhaka’s four upazilas and surrounding areas have been told to prepare in a similar manner.

Mirza Azam, Awami League organising secretary in charge of Dhaka division in this regard, told Prothom Alo that BNP has announced its schedule to topple the government. Awami League will not sit idle. They will take all preparation too. He said, BNP des not have the capacity to topple the government, but a watch must be kept on their conspiracies to create unrest. That is why Awami League is preparing.

28 October, then and now

An incident of around 17 years ago makes 28 October a date discussed in Bangladesh’s politics. In 2006m the date 28 October was the last day of the BNP-Jamaat coalition government. There were clashes in Paltan that day between the Awami League-led 14 party alliance and Jamaat-e-Islami. There were clashes, destruction of property and arson all over the country on that day. Over a dozen people lost their lives. It was that incident that eventually led to the 1/11 caretaker government, political circles believe.

This year the opposition BNP and its allies have announced a grand rally and other programmes on 28 October in Dhaka. Awami League has come up with its counter programme. Political circles are apprehensive of violence again.

Awami League leaders are unwell to see a repeat of 2006. That is why they have decided to ensure that Dhaka remains in their control by any means. They feel they have managed to rule the country for 15 years with no worry because they have maintained control of Dhaka’s streets.

Desperate to maintain its hold over Dhaka, Awami League gave responsibility to this end to two of its leaders on Wednesday. Party presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak has been put in charge of coordinating Dhaka city North Awami League. The South has been placed in the charge of Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury Maya.

Awami League sources say that the party wants to use the experience of these two leaders to keep control of Dhaka before the election and to ensure large gatherings at the party programmes.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafrullah said, if BNP’s grand rally is a preparation for the election, that is good. But if they have any other plans, that won’t work. He said, “BNP has cried ‘the wolf is coming’ time and again. Let’s see what actually comes.”