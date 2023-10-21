AL prepares to tackle BNP centering its 28 October grand rally

The government and Awami League at the moment are placing highest importance on BNP’s grand rally slated for 28 October. Many of the party leaders consider this as a final hard-hitting and lethal action of BNP as the government nears the end of its term. That is why they plan to create pressure so that the BNP rally will not be too large or to prevent it from even taking place at all.
Sources within Awami League leadership say that the government and Awami League are jointly planning on political and administrative measures. The government plans to continue with the spate of arrests by the law enforcement that has been going on over the past few days. The BNP leaders who have the capacity to draw in large crowds and who wield influence over the party activists, may be arrested. Stern guard will also be kept at Dhaka’s entry points.
The ruling Awami League and its affiliated organisations will also hold a massive rally in Dhaka. In addition to that, sharp vigil will be kept at key points of the capital.
Several leaders of Awami League have said that till now the instructions have been to hold a massive rally in Dhaka on 28 October to keep BNP under pressure. There may also be processions in the name of ‘strict vigil’. The programmes are likely to be finalised by Sunday. Then again, there is possibility of last minute changes in the programme.
The government and Awami League leaders feel that when BNP leaders and activists come to Dhaka for the 28 October rally, the party may keep them back in the city. After that they may take up continuous sieges of important government installations and establishments. BNP has plans to do something big between 28 October and 7 November. Under such circumstances, many of the government and Awami League policymakers feel that they should not be allowed to hold the grand rally at all. Some say steps should be taken as on 10 December last year, not to give them permission for any rally on the streets.
In recent times BNP held a rally in front of its Naya Paltan office in the capital, after informing the police. The administration this time may not give permission for the rally to be held there on 28 October, telling them to hold it on some other grounds. The strategy may also be to tell BNP to delay the rally by a couple of days. Either of these measures will serve to shrink the size of the rally. And if BNP wants to hold the rally without permission, as during the 29 July sit-in at Dhaka’s entry points, they will not be allowed to gather.
Several of the government and Awami League leaders feel it will suffice just to ensure that BNP cannot have a very massive rally. For that, in a planned manner people will be prevented from coming to Dhaka. This will take much of the liability off the law enforcement agencies.
When asked about the matter, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told Prothom Alo, “BNP had been told earlier to hold rallies in any ground, not on the streets. If they want to take over the street and create public suffering, the government will not accept that. If necessary, they will be removed. The law enforcement agencies have taken all preparation. No chance will be given for any disorder.”
Government sources say, inauguration of the Agargaon-Motijheel span of the metro rail scheduled for 29 October has been postponed. Awami League has planned on a massive rally on that day at Suhrawardy Udyan. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina was due to address the rally. The metro rail inauguration may now be on 4 November. The Bangabandhu tunnel in Chattogram will be inaugurated on 28 October. The important leaders including Obaidul Quader will complete the event and return to Dhaka by the afternoon.
A senior Awami League, in condition of remaining anonymous, told Prothom Alo that that if the 28 rally is not a success, the morale of the BNP leaders and workers will weaken before the election schedule is announced. On the day of the metro rail inauguration, 4 November, Awami League will hold a Dhaka division rally. They will ensure a massive fathering and keep the streets in control as they take up the election campaign.
Why 28 October is so important
Government and Awami League sources say that BNP may bring Dhaka to a standstill after its 28 October rally. After that, Jamaat-e-Islami, Hefazat-e-Islam and other Islamic parties may also take to the streets and put the government under pressure. In other words, BNP will prepare the streets and the other forces will join, to being Dhaka t a full standstill. The government wants to avoid such circumstances at any cost.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader told a rally of the party on Monday that if any attempt is made to lay siege to Dhaka, the consequences will be worse than that of Hefazat’s siege at the Shapla Chattar in Motijheel.
Awami League sources have said that the words of the general secretary were symbolic. He was just speaking to scare the opposition. Awami League and the government have plans to resist the opposition before it can organise itself. The Shapla Chattar incident was back in 2013. Now Awami League faces pressure from the West. The administration fears the US visa policy. So if Dhaka is brought to a standstill, it will not have a good outcome if force is used to clear away the opposition. That is why it is essential to take preemptive measures.
City Awami League, affiliated organisations, party members of parliament and councillors have been told to remain vigilant.
BNP has cried ‘the wolf is coming’ time and again. Let’s see what actually comes.Kazi Zafrullah, Awami League presidium member
An MP of Dhaka North, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the general secretary has clearly told them that if they want nomination in the election, they must display their strength on the streets. Those who show their strength on the streets, will be given nomination. Some MPs have been told to bring 20 thousand people to the rally.
Sources in North and South city Awami League say that various preparations will be made before 28 October in the various wards. This may include meetings of the party activist, mass communication and extended meetings. The leaders and people’s representatives in Dhaka’s four upazilas and surrounding areas have been told to prepare in a similar manner.
Mirza Azam, Awami League organising secretary in charge of Dhaka division in this regard, told Prothom Alo that BNP has announced its schedule to topple the government. Awami League will not sit idle. They will take all preparation too. He said, BNP des not have the capacity to topple the government, but a watch must be kept on their conspiracies to create unrest. That is why Awami League is preparing.
28 October, then and now
An incident of around 17 years ago makes 28 October a date discussed in Bangladesh’s politics. In 2006m the date 28 October was the last day of the BNP-Jamaat coalition government. There were clashes in Paltan that day between the Awami League-led 14 party alliance and Jamaat-e-Islami. There were clashes, destruction of property and arson all over the country on that day. Over a dozen people lost their lives. It was that incident that eventually led to the 1/11 caretaker government, political circles believe.
This year the opposition BNP and its allies have announced a grand rally and other programmes on 28 October in Dhaka. Awami League has come up with its counter programme. Political circles are apprehensive of violence again.
Awami League leaders are unwell to see a repeat of 2006. That is why they have decided to ensure that Dhaka remains in their control by any means. They feel they have managed to rule the country for 15 years with no worry because they have maintained control of Dhaka’s streets.
Desperate to maintain its hold over Dhaka, Awami League gave responsibility to this end to two of its leaders on Wednesday. Party presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak has been put in charge of coordinating Dhaka city North Awami League. The South has been placed in the charge of Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury Maya.
Awami League sources say that the party wants to use the experience of these two leaders to keep control of Dhaka before the election and to ensure large gatherings at the party programmes.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafrullah said, if BNP’s grand rally is a preparation for the election, that is good. But if they have any other plans, that won’t work. He said, “BNP has cried ‘the wolf is coming’ time and again. Let’s see what actually comes.”