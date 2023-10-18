BNP announces grand rally in Dhaka on 28 Oct

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced to hold a grand rally in Dhaka on 28 October to realize its one-point demand.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement at a rally of the party in Naya Paltan today, Wednesday organised by Dhaka south and north city units of the party.
“A grand march will commence through the grand rally on 28 October. We’d not go back until the government is toppled. Many obstacles would come our way. But we’ll have to march forward towards establishing the people’s rights defying all odds,” Mirza Fakhrul said addressing the rally as chief guest.
The rally demanded government’s resignation, restoration of caretaker government and permanent release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
BNP standing committee members and other leaders addressed the rally that started at 2:00pm.