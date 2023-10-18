BNP announces grand rally in Dhaka on 28 Oct

“A grand march will commence through the grand rally on 28 October. We’d not go back until the government is toppled. Many obstacles would come our way. But we’ll have to march forward towards establishing the people’s rights defying all odds,” Mirza Fakhrul said addressing the rally as chief guest.

The rally demanded government’s resignation, restoration of caretaker government and permanent release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

BNP standing committee members and other leaders addressed the rally that started at 2:00pm.