BNP to take up Dhaka-centric non-stop programmes

BNP is considering taking up a non-stop Dhaka-centric programme aimed at removing the government, after its 28 October grand rally. It will not be covert about any of its programmes after the 28 October rally. It will openly announce the programmes and hold these in a non-violent and peaceful manner. The party is unwilling to give the government or the law enforcement agencies any ‘excuse’ to creates any sort of obstructions.

This was learnt when talking to several senior leaders of BNP. They said at the moment they were focused on the Dhaka grand rally. They aim to hold an even more massive rally than was held in Dhaka on 28 July this year. With this in mind, no central programme has been planned for 9 days before the rally. Preparations are on in this long gap to make the rally a success. They plan to make the rally a turning point in political context of the one-point movement for the government’s resignation.

BNP leaders apprehend that as in the past, there may be a move all over the country to step up arrests, attacks and cases against BNP men countrywide before the rally. The government may try to obstruct the programmes. It is with all this in mind that the party policy makers are determining the strategy and plans of the movement.