BNP to take up Dhaka-centric non-stop programmes

BNP is considering taking up a non-stop Dhaka-centric programme aimed at removing the government, after its 28 October grand rally. It will not be covert about any of its programmes after the 28 October rally. It will openly announce the programmes and hold these in a non-violent and peaceful manner. The party is unwilling to give the government or the law enforcement agencies any ‘excuse’ to creates any sort of obstructions.
This was learnt when talking to several senior leaders of BNP. They said at the moment they were focused on the Dhaka grand rally. They aim to hold an even more massive rally than was held in Dhaka on 28 July this year. With this in mind, no central programme has been planned for 9 days before the rally. Preparations are on in this long gap to make the rally a success. They plan to make the rally a turning point in political context of the one-point movement for the government’s resignation.
BNP leaders apprehend that as in the past, there may be a move all over the country to step up arrests, attacks and cases against BNP men countrywide before the rally. The government may try to obstruct the programmes. It is with all this in mind that the party policy makers are determining the strategy and plans of the movement.
The police already started arresting BNP leaders and activists from a day before the 18 October rally. From Tuesday evening, 326 BNP men were arrested in a matter of 24 hours. Further nabbing and arrests are likely over the next few days.
The ruling Awami League many also come up with cases, obstructions and counter programmes. It has been holding programmes to counter each and every programme of BNP since December last year. BNP leaders feel that alongside the law enforcers, Awami League will also put up strong resistance to BNP programmes. However, they are preparing the final phase of their movement keeping all these possible scenarios in mind. The leaders and activists have been instructed accordingly.
BNP presidium member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “We are aware of what such an authoritarian government can do. Their last resort is arrests and prison sentences. Their only effort is to use force to survive. They have no other way out. But how many people can they arrest? Or do not see any scope of them lasting, even with all the arrests.”
What will the “maha jatra” be?
BNP has not kept any programmes for nine days during the puja festival of the Hindu community. Its last programme was the grand rally on 18 October in Dhaka. The 28 October grand rally in Dhaka was announced at that rally and it was said a ‘maha jatra’ (‘grand venture or journey’) would be taken out from that rally.
When asked what this ‘maha jatra’ would be, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo Thursday night, the grand venture meant am all-out hard programme.
BNP leaders have said that they have information that during puja, Hindu temples and mandaps will be target of attack. The government will try to frame BNP in this regard in order to tarnish its image to the outside world. The government is also looking for excuses to start nabbing and arresting BNP men again. BNP leaders and activists have been told to remain alert during the puja.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the arrests that have begun will continue. but this will not thwart the people.
The main festivities of puja will conclude in the five days from 24 to 28 October, so there are questions as to why the long nine-day gap in the programmes. Top level leaders say this is also a part of their strategy.
Sources say that BNP and other opposition parties will basically launch a non-stop movement from 28 October, though the programmes have not been finalised as yet. But speaking to BNP leaders and those of the parties in the simultaneous movement, it is felt that two or three types of Dhaka-centric programmes will be taken up. This may include a march to the election commission or the secretariat or a siege programme, or there may be a march from the north end of the city to the south end.
BNP has been holding demonstrations, rallies and marches all over the country since July last year demanding the resignation of the government. The schedule for the 12th national parliament election may be announced in mid-November. BNP and the rest of the opposition want to settle the government’s resignation before the election schedule. The 29 July sit-in programmes at Dhaka’s entry points has been cause for concern as despite thousands of people attending the grand rally on the day before, the sit-in wasn’t a success. The BNP leaders and activists were attacked an obstructed by the ruling party men and the law enforcement agencies.
The political arena is now speculating on how successful BNP and the rest of the opposition will be in its non-step movement from 28 October. Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has declared that BNP will not be allowed to stand. And arrests have already begun.
