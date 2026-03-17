No specific threat over Eid, police fully prepared for Eid security: IGP

The IGP said all police units across the country have been instructed to stay alert not only to manage traffic but also to ensure a smooth and orderly journey for homebound Eid travellers.

“Bangladesh Police is fully alert. There will be no compromise in dealing with any criminal activities or untoward incidents,” he said.

Addressing the issue of unauthorised bus counters operating inside Dhaka’s narrow lanes which often worsen traffic congestion, he said directives have already been issued to stop long-distance bus counters from operating within the capital.