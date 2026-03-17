No specific threat over Eid, police fully prepared for Eid security: IGP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Hossain Fakir has said there is no specific security threat centring the Eid-ul-Fitr, assuring that law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to ensure public safety.
He made the remarks while responding to questions from reporters after inspecting Gabtoli inter-district bus terminal in the capital around noon today, Tuesday.
The IGP said all police units across the country have been instructed to stay alert not only to manage traffic but also to ensure a smooth and orderly journey for homebound Eid travellers.
“Bangladesh Police is fully alert. There will be no compromise in dealing with any criminal activities or untoward incidents,” he said.
Addressing the issue of unauthorised bus counters operating inside Dhaka’s narrow lanes which often worsen traffic congestion, he said directives have already been issued to stop long-distance bus counters from operating within the capital.
He said removing such counters requires coordinated efforts from all stakeholders including the authorities and the public.
To ease congestion, the IGP suggested decentralising bus terminals instead of concentrating them in specific areas, saying this would help reduce passenger pressure and traffic congestion.
Highlighting the importance of public awareness, he said ignorance of the law cannot be an excuse.
“Knowing the law is both a citizen’s duty and our responsibility,” he added.