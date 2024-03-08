Oil, gas exploration in the Bay: Int’l tender after 8 years

Bangladesh is finally going to float an international tender anew next week, for exploration of oil and gas in the Bay of Bengal. Several international companies have already shown interest in bidding.

Petrobangla, the state-owned agency that deals with natural gas, oil, coal and mineral resources, has invited 55 companies in the tender process.

Fuel and Mineral Resources Division and Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) sources said a multi-client survey reveals that there is a possibility of gas in the Bay.

The tender is likely to be floated on 10 March, with the companies to be given six months to take part in the bidding.

Since the settlement of disputes over the maritime boundaries with neighbouring India and Myanmar, there has been no significant progress in the exploration of oil and gas in the Bay of Bengal in the last 12 years. Though four foreign companies started exploratory works, three have left the Bay of Bengal.