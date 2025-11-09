Dhaka, Khulna among 15 districts that get new DCs
With the national election drawing near, the government has appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) in 15 districts, including Dhaka, Khulna, and Bogura, transferring seven incumbents and assigning eight new officials to the posts.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification late Saturday night announcing the reshuffle.
According to the order, Bagerhat DC Ahmed Kamrul Hasan has been transferred to Noakhali, Kushtia DC Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arefin to Habiganj, Bhola DC Md Azad Zahan to Gazipur, Barguna DC Mohammad Shafiul Alam to Dhaka, and Sirajganj DC Muhammad Nazrul Islam to Gaibandha.
Chief Executive Officer of Sylhet Zilla Parishad Sandeep Kumar Singh has been made DC of Barguna, while Khulna DC Md Tawfiqur Rahman has been transferred to Bogura.
Meanwhile, BADC Secretary Md Aminul Islam has been appointed DC of Sirajganj, Commerce Adviser’s Personal Secretary Md Abdullah Al Mahmud as DC of Magura, Home Ministry Deputy Secretary Abu Sayeed as DC of Pirojpur, and Zonal Settlement Officer Afroza Akhter as DC of Satkhira.
Feni’s Local Government Deputy Director Golam Md Baten has been appointed DC of Bagerhat, while Personal Secretary to the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant on Posts, Telecommunications and ICT Affairs ASM Jamshed Khondaker, RAJUK Deputy Director Md Iqbal Hossain, and Cabinet Division Deputy Secretary Dr Shamim Rahman have been made DCs of Khulna, Kushtia, and Bhola respectively.