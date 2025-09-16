Durga Puja celebrations expand with 1,000 more mandaps than last year
Hindu community leaders at a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday informed that Durga Puja will be held in 1,000 more mandaps this year than the previous year.
“The preparation for Durga Puja is going in full swing across the country,” they said as the Chief Adviser wanted to know about the preparations of the largest religious festival of the country’s Hindu community.
Religious affairs adviser AFM Khalid Hossain, adviser on Primary and Mass Education Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder, vice chairman of Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Tapan Chandra Majumder and leaders of Puja Udjapan committees and heads of different temples were present in the meeting held at the State Guest House Jamuna here this afternoon.
The Hindu community leaders said that everybody of the interim government is extending all out cooperation for this year's puja. They especially thanked the Religious Affairs Adviser and secretary of the ministry.
“The Religious Affairs Adviser is maintaining regular contact with us and visiting the temples. The administration is providing maximum cooperation to make the Durga Puja a festive one. We hope that with their tireless efforts, the puja will be celebrated smoothly across the country like previous year,” they said.
The Hindu leaders invited Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to visit the puja mandaps.
The Chief Adviser said, “Although I always want to meet you, I don't get the opportunity. It’s a great opportunity for me to meet you face to face on the occasion of the Puja.”
At the meeting, Mohanagar Puja Udjapan Committee President Jayanta Kumar Deb specially thanked the Chief Adviser for allocating land at Khilkhet for building a permanent Durga temple on behalf of the Railways Ministry.
“It’s a historic decision,” the Hindu leader said. They also thanked the Chief Adviser for two-day public holiday on the occasion of Durga Puja.
Hindu Kalyan Trust secretary Devendra Nath Uran, Principal of Ramakrishna Math and Mission Principal Swami Purnaananda Moharaj, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (BPUP) President Basudeb Dhar, Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Samaj Sanskar Samiti President Professor Hirendranath Biswas, Shri Shri Geeta Hari Sangha Deb Mandir President Biman Bihari Talukder, Bangladesh Hindu-Baudhha-Christian Kalyan Front Secretary General SN Torun Dey, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Front Convener Aporna Roy Das, Shri Shri Siddheshwari Kali Mandir General Secretary Narayan Chandra Dutta and Siddheshwari Sarbojanin Puja Parishad General Secretary Pranita Sarker, among others, were present.
Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (BPUP) President Basudeb Dhar recalled the last year’s visit of the Chief Adviser to Dhakeshwari Temple during the Durga Puja.
“During the visit you had told that ‘We don't want a country where worship is held under strict security guard’. This was for the first time we have heard such a statement from a head of the government,” Basudeb said.
“We appreciate your statement which always inspires us. We also want cooperation from everybody to make the event successful,” Basudeb added.
Bangladesh Hindu-Baudhha-Christian Kalyan Front Secretary General SN Torun Dey said that the Chief Adviser has set an example of communal harmony in the country during his tenure.
“We have noticed that over the past year, a lot of lies and fake news were propagated, especially on the social media. We wish that under your leadership, welfare will be guaranteed for every people of Bangladesh, regardless of their religions, castes, or ethnicities,” he added.
We are trying to help all temples, pagodas, and churches as much as possibleAFM Khalid Hossain, Religious Affairs Adviser
Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain said that his ministry represents all faiths and the Hindu Kalayan Trust is taking various programmes for welfare of the members of the Hindu community.
He said, a temple is being built at Tahirpur in Sunamganj at the initiative of the religious affairs ministry.
“We are trying to help all temples, pagodas, and churches as much as possible. We are trying our best to provide assistance to poor, especially widows. We have also a plan to provide assistance to orphanages,” the religious adviser said.
The Chief Adviser greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Durga Puja and urged all to remain vigilant so that none can unleash any conspiracy during the Durga Puja.