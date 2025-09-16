Durga Puja celebrations expand with 1,000 more mandaps than last year

Hindu community leaders at a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday informed that Durga Puja will be held in 1,000 more mandaps this year than the previous year.

“The preparation for Durga Puja is going in full swing across the country,” they said as the Chief Adviser wanted to know about the preparations of the largest religious festival of the country’s Hindu community.

Religious affairs adviser AFM Khalid Hossain, adviser on Primary and Mass Education Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder, vice chairman of Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Tapan Chandra Majumder and leaders of Puja Udjapan committees and heads of different temples were present in the meeting held at the State Guest House Jamuna here this afternoon.