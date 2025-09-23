Jubo League activist Mizanur detained in New York for egging NCP leader Akhtar, ‘beating’ BNP man
New York police detained Bangladesh Awami Jubo League activist Mizanur Rahman in connection with the egging on Akhtar Hossen, member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), at the airport there.
He also stands accused of attacking an activist of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) with a knife.
Akhtar Hossen had arrived in New York as part of the entourage of interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, who is attending the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Witness Sulaiman Haque said that a BNP supporter lodged a complaint with police, alleging that Mizanur Rahman had attempted to assault him with a knife. Police subsequently arrested Mizanur.
Following the protest, Awami League activists were celebrating in the evening. Around 9:30 pm on 22 September, police arrested Mizanur from Bangladesh Street in Jackson Heights in New York. He will be produced in court tomorrow, Tuesday (local time).
As he was being detained, Mizanur Rahman shouted the slogan “Joy Bangla,” which was echoed by Awami League leaders and supporters present at the scene.
According to NYPD sources, Mizanur will be produced before court on Tuesday. He will spend the night in custody.
Witnesses said that Mizanur Rahman threw an egg at Akhtar Hossen as he exited Terminal No. 4 of John F. Kennedy International Airport around 5:00 pm local time on 22 September (Monday).
Awami League leaders, activists, and supporters were present at the time.
Walking alongside Akhtar Hossen were BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and NCP’s senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara.
Awami League supporters reportedly hurled insults at Tasnim Jara and staged a protest at the spot.
Professor Yunus’ entourage is staying at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan. The United States Awami League had secured permission to protest there, and accordingly held a demonstration in the evening.
The protest saw Awami League and NCP supporters chanting slogans against each other from opposite sides of the street.
Speaking afterwards, NCP leader Akhtar Hossen demanded that Awami League activists and supporters be brought to justice for the incident.