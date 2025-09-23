Jubo League activist Mizanur detained in New York for egging NCP leader Akhtar, ‘beating’ BNP man

New York police detained Bangladesh Awami Jubo League activist Mizanur Rahman in connection with the egging on Akhtar Hossen, member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), at the airport there.

He also stands accused of attacking an activist of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) with a knife.

Akhtar Hossen had arrived in New York as part of the entourage of interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, who is attending the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).