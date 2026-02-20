Mosquito population rises 40 per cent in just one month

It was 10:30 pm last Wednesday. Standing on the balcony of a five-storey building in Adabor, Dhaka, private-sector employee Rashedul Islam was waving his hands and feet in a futile attempt to ward off mosquitoes. A mosquito repellent coil was burning inside the room, aerosol had been sprayed in the drawing room—yet nothing seemed to work.

“I come home after a full day at work hoping to relax, but that’s impossible,” Rashedul said. “It feels like a swarm of mosquitoes is waiting the moment I enter the house. They even get inside the mosquito net at night.”

His eight-year-old son has small sores on his arms and legs from repeated scratching. “He doesn’t even realise when he’s bitten. Later we see the area swollen and red,” said the child’s mother. The family believes many households across the capital are facing the same problem.

A recent study suggests that the mosquito infestation in Dhaka is not only increasing but has reached alarming levels. Research led by Professor Kabirul Bashar of the Zoology Department at Jahangirnagar University found that mosquito numbers in February have risen by more than 40 per cent compared to January. About 90 per cent of the mosquitoes are of Culex species. Experts warn that the situation may worsen further in March.