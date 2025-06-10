Aedes mosquito surge raises fears of major dengue outbreak

A group of researchers has been conducting daily house-to-house inspections across Dhaka city in search of Aedes mosquitoes. Their two-week survey, conducted before the Eid-ul-Azha holiday, revealed that Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 7 to 8 out of every 15 houses. Aedes mosquitoes are the primary carriers of the dengue virus.

The most critical aspect of the larval survey is measuring larval density, typically assessed using the Breteau Index (BI). A BI score above 20 is considered alarming. According to the latest survey, the index currently ranges between 50 and 60 — a highly concerning level.

The survey was led by Professor Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist from the Department of Zoology at Jahangirnagar University. He told Prothom Alo, “This time, the breeding rate of Aedes mosquitoes is very high. There is a consistent trend of high mosquito density. If effective control measures are not implemented immediately, the dengue situation could become very serious.”