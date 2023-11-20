Bangabandhu murder convict sped away to evade Canadian TV

The man, convicted of shooting Bangladesh's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dead, sped away as Canadian national CBC TV network approached him for comments on his role in the assassination and the story he told the Canadian officials for his protection.

"Sir, if we could just have . . . just a quick conversation . . . I just want know if you have been truthful with Canadians about your role in the assassination," a CBC TV journalist was seen asking someone onboard a white SUV car, which was about to get started.

The man was one of fugitive convicts, sacked major Nur Chowdhury, while CBS TV's investigative journalist Mark Kelly described him as someone who pitted Canada against Bangladesh as he was living in Canada for the past 27 years.

In reply to the CBS TV journalist's question, the killer was heard saying "just a second, just a second, I have an (indistinct chatter)" and then hastily maneuvered the car and subsequently sped away. The report also showed a glimpse of him on the balcony of an apartment in Toronto.

The presenter and colleague at that point were seen to run after Nur's car few steps in their attempt to persuade him to stop and talk and then Kelly commented "after 27 years living freely in Canada, it seems he has nothing more to add".

Most plotters of the 15 August 1975 putsch fled the country in 1996 when the general elections brought Bangabandhu's Awami League back to power while until then they were protected from justice under an infamous indemnity law.