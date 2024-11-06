Actress Shomi Kaiser arrested
Actress Shomi Kaiser has been arrested from Uttara in the capital, said the police.
Uttara West police station officer-in-charge Hafizur Rahman stated that she was arrested from a house in Sector 4 of Uttara at around 1:00 am on Wednesday.
According to OC Hafizur Rahman, a case of attempted murder was filed against Shomi Kaiser at Uttara East police station in connection with an incident in which one person was injured during the student protests.
She was arrested in relation to this case and will be handed over to Uttara East police station for further proceedings.
Since Sheikh Hasina’s resignation as prime minister and departure for India on 5 August, amid the student-people uprising, numerous government ministers, party leaders, and individuals from various professions have been arrested.
Shomi Kaiser is the latest to be taken into custody.