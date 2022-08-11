Evaly files application to restart business

The bench is likely to hold a hearing on the application Sunday, Ahsanul said.
Another application was also filed, seeking directives for not harassing Shamima and Mohammad Rassel, former managing director and chief executive officer of Evaly, by filling a new case, he added.
On 16 September last year, Rapid Action Battalion arrested Rassel and his wife Shamima during a drive at their residence in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur in an embezzlement case filed with Gulshan Police.
Six days later, the High Court put a moratorium on the sale or transfer of all movable and immovable properties of Evaly following an application filed by a customer.
On 18 October 2021, the court formed a five-member board to manage, control, and assess the liabilities of the e-commerce platform.
On 22 April, Shamima was released on bail from Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail in Gazipur.