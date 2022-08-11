Bangladesh

Evaly files application to restart business

UNB
Dhaka
Evaly CEO Md Rassel (R) and his wife Shamima Nasrin
Evaly CEO Md Rassel (R) and his wife Shamima NasrinFile Photo

Former chairperson of ecommerce platform Evaly Shamima Nasrim Wednesday appealed to a board formed by the High Court asking permission to resume operations of the company.

Shamima said they had found investors and wanted to run the company on their own. And she promised to pay back the money Evaly owes its customers and vendors after reviving its business.

The former Evaly chair also sought the court’s permission to include herself, her mother and brother-in-law on the board of directors.

For Shamima, Lawyer Ahsanul Karim filed an application to the High Court bench of justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar.

The bench is likely to hold a hearing on the application Sunday, Ahsanul said.

Another application was also filed, seeking directives for not harassing Shamima and Mohammad Rassel, former managing director and chief executive officer of Evaly, by filling a new case, he added.

On 16 September last year, Rapid Action Battalion arrested Rassel and his wife Shamima during a drive at their residence in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur in an embezzlement case filed with Gulshan Police.

Six days later, the High Court put a moratorium on the sale or transfer of all movable and immovable properties of Evaly following an application filed by a customer.

On 18 October 2021, the court formed a five-member board to manage, control, and assess the liabilities of the e-commerce platform.

On 22 April, Shamima was released on bail from Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail in Gazipur.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment