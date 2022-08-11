Evaly files application to restart business

Former chairperson of ecommerce platform Evaly Shamima Nasrim Wednesday appealed to a board formed by the High Court asking permission to resume operations of the company.

Shamima said they had found investors and wanted to run the company on their own. And she promised to pay back the money Evaly owes its customers and vendors after reviving its business.

The former Evaly chair also sought the court’s permission to include herself, her mother and brother-in-law on the board of directors.

For Shamima, Lawyer Ahsanul Karim filed an application to the High Court bench of justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar.