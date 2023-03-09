BRAC International ED urges governments to scale effective anti-poverty programmes

BRAC International executive director Shameran Abed called upon governments and the international community to invest in evidence-based approaches at scale to get the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) back on track, at the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha.

Abed, who was a lead discussant at the first High-level Thematic Roundtable of the conference, "Investing in people in least developed countries to leave no one behind,” co-chaired by Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, president of Malawi, and Andrzej Duda, president of Poland, spoke on the urgency and opportunity to renew commitment to the SDGs and the promise of leaving no one behind.

Abed said that while interlocking crises like Covid-19, climate change and conflict may make the eradication of poverty seem more challenging than ever before, there are evidence-based programmes that can pull people out of extreme poverty successfully and sustainably, says a press release.