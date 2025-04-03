Female journalist, brother physically assaulted in Banasree for protesting stalking

A female journalist of English daily New Age and her brother were assaulted after confronting a group of youths who had allegedly been following her near their home in the Banasree area of the capital on Wednesday.

After being informed of the matter, a police team went to the spot, Sub-inspector Anisur Rahman, duty officer of Rampura Police Station, told UNB.

He said no arrests were made yet.

The victim journalist Rafia Tamanna, an editorial assistant at New Age, described the incident in a post on her Facebook profile.

“Three to four youths emerged from the shop, followed me, and stood next to me. When my brother intervened, they assaulted him and began beating him,” she said.