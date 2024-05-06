Govt officials jostle to go to Saudi Arabia at public expense

Some names of interested applicants were found out during talks with officials of the religious affairs ministry. One of them is deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku’s personal officer Nurul Amin.

Shamsul Haque sent a letter from Nurul on the official pad of the parliament. He requested the ministry to include his personal officer Nurul in the technical team.

Information and communication technology department’s administrative officer Md Shoriful Islam also wants to go to Saudi Arabia at government expense as a member of the administrative team.

He told Prothom Alo that he applied this year as many officials go to Saudi Arabia as members of the Hajj management team.

Asked why he applied despite having no relevance with the Hajj management activities, Shoriful said, “Serving the Hajj pilgrims is a noble deed. I wanted to partake in this sacred work.”

The ministry sources said, a total of 300 people in three categories will be sent to Saudi Arabia as members of the Hajj management team this year. Among them, there will be 55 people in the administrative team, 75 people in the administrative support team, and 170 people in the technical team including physicians. The ministry has issued a Government Order (GO) in this end. However, about 600 people went to Saudi Arabia in these three categories last year. Now this number has been reduced to half. Still, many are lobbying till the last moment, so that their names are included in the list. The religious affairs ministry secretary expressed his displeasure over the matter in a meeting at the secretariat last Saturday. According to sources, the secretary said in the meeting that many people are still calling him to enter their names. The secretary said he received more than a thousand calls and can’t even do his routine work due to interruption.