PM returns home after four-day Japan visit

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman returned home early today wrapping up his four-day official visit to Japan aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, attracting investment and expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

“A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and members of his entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 2:48 am,” said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.

Earlier, the flight departed Narita International Airport in Tokyo at 10:55pm local time on 29 October, he added.

At the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Tarique Rahman’s visit featured high-level bilateral talks, the signing of cooperation agreements, discussions with Japanese business leaders on investment opportunities in Bangladesh, and visits to major industrial and energy facilities.