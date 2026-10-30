PM returns home after four-day Japan visit
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman returned home early today wrapping up his four-day official visit to Japan aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, attracting investment and expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
“A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and members of his entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 2:48 am,” said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.
Earlier, the flight departed Narita International Airport in Tokyo at 10:55pm local time on 29 October, he added.
At the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Tarique Rahman’s visit featured high-level bilateral talks, the signing of cooperation agreements, discussions with Japanese business leaders on investment opportunities in Bangladesh, and visits to major industrial and energy facilities.
During the bilateral summit at the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office on 27 October, Tarique Rahman and Takaichi discussed strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two countries, with particular emphasis on trade, investment, energy security, infrastructure, technology, space research and regional and international affairs.
The two leaders also discussed a proposed private investment of one trillion Japanese yen (US$6.3 billion) in Bangladesh’s energy, infrastructure and information and communication technology (ICT) sectors.
They discussed sending a Japanese team to Bangladesh to expedite progress on the investment plan.
Bangladesh secured pledges for two yen-loan projects worth a combined 46.56 billion yen, equivalent to approximately US$295.5 million and signed six bilateral cooperation instruments during the visit.
The instruments included a grant agreement of up to 2.12 billion yen (US$13.44 million) for a patrol vessel to strengthen Bangladesh’s coastal security capabilities.
The two countries also signed memorandums of cooperation on improving the business environment, agriculture, the Employment for Skill Development Programme, and fisheries and livestock, alongside a letter of intent on climate change cooperation.
The two loan projects will support improvement of the investment environment in Bangladesh and the second phase of the Upazila Governance and Development Project.
Beyond the government-level agreements, 17 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed between private-sector entities at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), according to State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir.
On October 28, the prime minister addressed the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Forum Dialogue at JETRO headquarters in Tokyo, inviting Japanese companies to invest in five priority areas: automotive manufacturing, energy, technology and space, high-speed rail and logistics, and agro-processing.
He pledged government support and reforms to improve the business environment.
During the visit, Tarique Rahman also met Japanese political leaders, development partners and business executives, including former prime minister Taro Aso, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Dr Akihiko Tanaka, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Governor Kazuhiko Amakawa and JETRO President Susumu Kataoka.
In meetings with representatives of major Japanese companies, including apparel giant Uniqlo, Mitsui & Co., Sumitomo Corporation and JERA, he explored opportunities to expand investment, establish factories, create jobs, facilitate technology transfer and develop skills.
The prime minister visited JERA’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and power plant in Futtsu and the Nittsu Logistics Hub in Ichikawa on October 27 to observe Japan’s energy and logistics facilities.
On Thursday, he travelled to Nagoya and visited Toyota Motor Corporation’s Motomachi factory and the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology, where he observed Japan’s automotive manufacturing capabilities.
The visit comes as Bangladesh and Japan seek to expand economic engagement following the signing of their first-ever Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) in February 2026, providing a new framework for strengthening trade and commercial ties.
Japan has long been one of Bangladesh’s major development partners, supporting key infrastructure projects, including Dhaka metro rail, the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and Matarbari deep-sea port.