Mechanical fault delays PM’s flight from Japan to Dhaka
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his entourage are scheduled to return to Dhaka from Japan on Thursday after a four-day visit. However, their Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight has been delayed in departing from Narita International Airport in Japan due to a mechanical fault.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines disclosed the information in a press release issued around 5pm on Thursday.
According to the release, flight BG 377, carrying the prime minister and his entourage, has been delayed in taking off from Narita International Airport for Dhaka due to a mechanical fault. Biman’s flight operations and engineering teams are working to resolve the problem. The airline said further updates would be provided in due course.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Tokyo, the Japanese capital, on 26 October on a four-day state visit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
A Biman official told Prothom Alo, “Our engineers are working to fix the mechanical fault.”