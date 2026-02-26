Cabinet decides to waive agricultural loans up to Tk 10,000 with interest

The new government has decided to waive agricultural loans of up to Tk 10,000, including interest, in the crop, fisheries and livestock sectors.

As a result of the decision, around Tk 15.5 billion will come under the waiver scheme, benefiting approximately 1.2 million farmers.

The decision was taken at the first formal meeting of the new cabinet, held at the secretariat today, Thursday morning and chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani later announced the decision at a press conference in the afternoon.