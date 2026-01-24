High officials visit Prothom Alo office
UNESCO voices concern over journalists' safety in Bangladesh ahead of election
UNESCO has expressed concern over the safety of journalists in Bangladesh, particularly in the period leading up to the national election scheduled for 12 February.
Recent attacks on major media outlets and the risks journalists face while carrying out their duties during the election period have been flagged as serious concerns.
These issues were raised by Mehdi Benchelah, head of the high-level UNESCO team for Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists project, currently visiting Bangladesh.
On Saturday afternoon, he visited Prothom Alo to exchange views and gain first-hand insight into the situation on the ground. He was received by the newspaper’s executive editor, Sajjad Sharif.
During his visit, Benchelah inspected the burnt and looted Prothom Alo building in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area.
Expressing solidarity with the media outlet, he said he was shocked by the extent of the damage caused by the attack.
He assured Prothom Alo of UNESCO’s cooperation for media in Bangladesh, including support through training and other initiatives, to help journalists better prepare for challenging circumstances, particularly during election coverage.
Benchelah held a meeting with Sajjad Sharif and other senior journalists at the Prothom Alo office, where he inquired about the possible motives behind the attack and the security situation facing journalists.
Sajjad Sharif briefed him on the attack that took place on the night of 18 December last year and spoke about the trauma experienced by journalists.
He noted that, for the first time in its 27-year history, Prothom Alo did not go to press or publish online for a day following the attack. However, the newspaper resumed both print and online publication the very next day.
Benchelah sought to understand how safe Prothom Alo journalists felt while covering public gatherings and other events, and whether there were concerns about the office coming under attack again.
He was informed that while certain risks remain, the strong reaction and widespread support from civil society and people from all walks of life have acted as a deterrent to further violence. The government, he was told, has also remained vigilant to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.
During the discussion, Benchelah learned about the human chains formed by various groups in solidarity with Prothom Alo, as well as visits by government advisers and diplomats from several foreign missions in Dhaka.
He was also briefed on the unity shown by the journalist community following the attack.
Benchelah was accompanied by other UNESCO officials. Also present at the meeting were Ayesha Kabir, head of Prothom Alo’s English online, and others.