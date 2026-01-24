UNESCO voices concern over journalists' safety in Bangladesh ahead of election

UNESCO has expressed concern over the safety of journalists in Bangladesh, particularly in the period leading up to the national election scheduled for 12 February.

Recent attacks on major media outlets and the risks journalists face while carrying out their duties during the election period have been flagged as serious concerns.

These issues were raised by Mehdi Benchelah, head of the high-level UNESCO team for Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists project, currently visiting Bangladesh.

On Saturday afternoon, he visited Prothom Alo to exchange views and gain first-hand insight into the situation on the ground. He was received by the newspaper’s executive editor, Sajjad Sharif.