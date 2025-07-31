ICT to decide on Abu Sayed murder indictments 6 Aug

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-2 has concluded the hearings to frame charges in the case over the killing of Abu Sayed, a student at Begum Rokeya University, in the July 2024 Uprising in Rangpur and set for its decision on 6 August.

After hearing the prosecution and the accused, a three-member panel, led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, set the time after conducting the proceedings.