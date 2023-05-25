Kazi Nazrul Islam’s 124th birth anniversary being marked

The 124th birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam is being celebrated across the country in a befitting manner on Thursday.

Ministry of Cultural Affairs has taken elaborate programmes to mark the day at the national level. Different organisations and cultural bodies, including Dhaka University, have also taken programmes to celebrate the day amid various functions.

President Mohammed Shahbuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying rich tributes to the memory of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

This year’s theme of the day is ‘Agnibinar Shatabarsha: Bangabandhur Chetonai Shanito Rup’.

The birth anniversary of the national poet is being celebrated in the poet’s memorable place Trishal in Mymensingh, Doulatpur in Cumilla, Tewta in Manikganj and Karpasdanga in Chuadanga and Chattogram.

The main programme of the birth anniversary is being held at Darirampur of Trishal in Mymensingh. The three-day programmes will jointly be organised by the cultural ministry and the local district administration. Deputy leader of the Jatiya Sangsad Begum Matia Chowdhury will inaugurate the programme.